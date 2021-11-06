News Now: Pursuit standoff, new Navy ship and breaking news overnight

Editor’s note: During a portion of this show, the host referred to the neighborhood where the chase ended by the incorrect name. The standoff took place in Chollas Creek, as shown in newscast graphics.

SAN DIEGO — A police chase through San Diego ends in a standoff in the Chollas Creek neighborhood just before the show begins. A woman was pulled to safety from the van, but a possibly armed man remains inside, police say.

Then, the introduction ceremony for a new U.S. Navy ship that was built right here in San Diego.

We also cover breaking news from overnight, including the latest on the Astroworld festival in Houston, which turned tragic when a “crowd surge” killed eight people and left more hurt, according to authorities.

Plus: The latest on the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a look at the weather in San Diego and a reminder to turn back the clocks as Daylight Savings Time ends.

