SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we take a closer look at the peak fire danger approaching, catch you up on your forecast and highlight some “So San Diego” community news.

Local wildfires: Officials arrested an arson suspect in yesterday’s Carlsbad brush fire, and crews got a handle on blazes in Poway and on Otay Mountain Friday. The relatively small fires were handled without major damage. With dangerous conditions on the way, we take a look at the ways you can prepare for wildfires and SDG&E power outages.

San Diego weather: Officials warned of some serious heat in parts of San Diego County Sunday, with a stretch of early-summer scorchers to start the week. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday for the region’s valleys. FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala has your local weather forecast.

Plus: A local craft brewing institution is sold to a huge Japanese company, UC San Diego hands out a historic surfing scholarship and a sea lion crashes an upscale local golf course.

