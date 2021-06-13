News Now: Potentially record-breaking heat in store for San Diego

FOX 5 News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Everything you need to know about potentially record-breaking heat: Where and when the temperatures will peak.

Plus, where you’ll still be asked to wear a mask next week, California’s legal battle for its assault weapon ban and more top stories on FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

San Diego Weather News

Send us Weather Photos

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News