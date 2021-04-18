News Now: Police search for gunman who killed man in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — Detectives shut down a South Bay street Sunday morning, combing for evidence in the killing of a man who was shot multiple times overnight.

Today’s top headlines also include churches returning to service at full capacity for the first time in a year, gas prices reaching back to $4 and the latest plans to revamp Waterfront Park.

