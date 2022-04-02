Click on the link for each show topic to read more.

SAN DIEGO — On today’s edition of FOX 5 News Now, we watch video from a bizarre pursuit overnight and cover more top stories of the morning.

Big rig police chase: Officers chased a stolen semi-truck through three cities in North County Friday night before finally arresting the driver, police said.

San Diego weather: A overcast morning with drizzle will soon give way to summery heat. FOX 5’s Brad Wills has your local forecast.

Plus: A new building on Park Boulevard bringing about 200 homes to the popular North Park area, the way workers can be choosy in a tight labor market and free adoptions at a local animal shelter.

