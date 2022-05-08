SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we break down updates on several major stories from overnight, then look at some of the most popular stories from the past week.

Deadly party stabbings: Two men were stabbed to death when a fight broke out at a party in San Diego early Sunday, police said, and a woman was also hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing, but many details — including what led up to the confrontation — remain unclear.

Fatal Midway crash: A news release overnight gave us the clearest picture yet on what happened before a deadly crash in the Midway District Saturday evening. Investigators learned that the 31-year-old truck driver was speeding when he hit a median and his pickup went airborne, landing on top of a van.

Missing child in San Diego: Police say a 13-year-old boy has been missing for several days after he ran away from his home in Tijuana and made his way to the downtown area.

San Diego weather: Get ready for your work week and Mother’s Day plans with your local forecast, courtesy of FOX 5’s Jason Handman.

