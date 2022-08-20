Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, police investigate after finding two weapons near the site of a large party and officers search for the gunman in a fatal East County shooting.

College party brawl: Police broke up a huge gathering near San Diego State after a fight, discovering a hatchet and a handgun ditched nearby. The party comes as students return for the first week of school and neighbors raise safety concerns about the police staffing shortage.

Man shot in El Cajon: A man was shot and killed in an East County parking lot late Friday, and the sheriff’s department used their helicopter in the manhunt for the shooter.

San Diego weather: Get the latest forecast as a monsoon continues to affect San Diego’s weather patterns. FOX 5’s Brad Wills has more on the warm temps and chance of thunderstorms.

Plus: Local homeowners could pay for trash pickup for the first time in decades, flight frustrations at the San Diego airport and the debut of the new Mission Valley stadium.

