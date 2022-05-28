Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: a dangerous night on local roads, a look at holiday weekend weather and other top stories from the week.

Hit-and-run drivers: A group of men abandoned a passenger in a flipped vehicle near Mission Bay, and now he’s fighting for his life in the hospital. And two women got hit as they tried to exit an Uber in Mountain View overnight, getting badly hurt. Police are looking for several people involved in each crash.

Time to vote! The June primary election is already in full swing, with 39 local vote centers opening Saturday. Check out FOX 5’s election guide and get ready to cast your ballot.

San Diego weather: Get ready for the long weekend with FOX 5’s Megan Healy. When will May Gray leave the San Diego weather forecast?

New arena, Midway District: What will the new sports arena, apartments and parks planned for the Midway District look like? We show you images of each proposal.

Cruising canceled: Why are the remaining National City lowrider events canceled after just one event? A word from organizers.

