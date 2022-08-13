Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from Baja California, Mexico and a look at the monsoonal weather bringing sudden bursts of rain, spectacular sunsets and other unusual weather events to San Diego County.

Mexico violence: In Tijuana and elsewhere in Baja California, officials are warning of arson and violence in the streets, and asking people to stay safely inside. A cartel has taken credit for the chaos, according to Border Report.

San Diego weather: A monsoon that’s been making for spectacular skies all week brought a sudden downpour to parts of San Diego County overnight. We have more on the humid weather and what’s behind the stunning skies, including your full forecast with FOX 5’s Brad Wills.

Water restrictions: A pipeline that broke last weekend is still causing issues in parts of San Diego. We have updates on the neighborhood where residents have been boiling water, and several others where people are being asked to only use water for essential needs.

Tatis suspension: Frustrating news for the San Diego Padres as they learned their superstar shortstop will be suspended 80 games.

