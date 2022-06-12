Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — This weekend previewed some challenges to come this summer. On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we cover what you need to know, and some tips on staying cool and saving water.

New water restrictions: California’s drought has changed the rules on several common tasks this summer. We break down the requirements that just took effect, and also some ways to stay cool and save water.

Heat wave: Get your San Diego weather forecast, as some parts of the county remain under a warning about potentially dangerous heat, and other parts remain perfectly comfortable.

House fire: New video overnight shows firefighters working hard to keep a raging fire at a canyon home from spreading further, as it burned a couple large trees near the property. No one was hurt.

San Diego County Fair: Still debating attending in Del Mar this year? We take you there with a preview of all the fun.

Yelp’s best bakery: It’s right here in San Diego! A tiny space in East Village, above a former photo studio in a historic building on 13th and G streets, has been named Yelp’s best bakery in the U.S. and Canada.

