SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals, then break down the week’s other top stories, including your San Diego weather forecast.

New border crossing: Crews break ground on San Diego’s new port of entry tomorrow. Traveling back and forth to Tijuana will be faster and more convenient, officials say. We look at renderings and preview the big change.

City pool closures: Why San Diego had to close several of its public pools during the busy summer season: another snag in the supply chain.

San Diego gas prices: Some relief at the pump, as prices continue a tumble that’s lasted for weeks. We share Sunday’s latest numbers and why costs took a nosedive.

San Diego weather: You won’t want to miss this special forecast with FOX 5’s Jason Handman. He’ll get you set for the work week ahead, as humid conditions make a comeback.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego's only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day's top headlines.

