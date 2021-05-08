News Now: Maya Millete’s family speaks out, overnight updates and more

SAN DIEGO — Maya Millete’s sister shares her message for the missing Chula Vista mother’s husband.

Video from yesterday’s search at the family’s home and other top stories, including the major emergency response when a woman jumped in the San Diego Bay overnight, on this edition of FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.