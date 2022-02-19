News Now: Man shot at bar near base, police chase caught on video

SAN DIEGO — On today’s FOX 5 News Now, we cover breaking news from overnight and some of the top stories from this week.

Shooting at bar near base: A man was shot early Saturday morning at a bar near MCAS Miramar, and authorities are now searching for the gunman.

Police chase caught on video: Watch as a driver narrowly weaves between two cars on the freeway with officers right behind him. Eventually the pursuit ended in a crash and two people in custody.

A second deadly crash: Two people were killed when they hit a light pole in overnight, marking the second deadly Oceanside crash that led to two deaths in that city in a span of less than 12 hours.

Plus: San Diego’s weather forecast, an arrest in the Coronado armed robberies spree, and a look at Disney’s “Storyliving” residential community plans for Rancho Mirage.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.