News Now: Lightning puts on a show, sparks palm tree fire overnight

SAN DIEGO — A show in the sky: Check out the lightning strikes that lit up the skyline overnight and even sparked a palm tree fire. Plus, learn how long the thunderstorms could linger Sunday and hear the National Weather Service’s flooding warning for San Diego County mountains.

Then: a deadly fire at a local mobile home park, a Padres fan who took cover with the team during Saturday night’s shooting scare and a touching reunion for an Oceanside woman’s long-lost family.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.