SAN DIEGO — On today’s edition of FOX 5 News Now: Watch a report from the southern border, get your San Diego weather forecast and catch up on some other top stories this week — with an adorable surprise at the end.

Border report: As a record number of people seek entry to the U.S., the key immigration policy Title 42 will not expire tomorrow as planned. Here’s what it means San Diego and other border regions.

San Diego weather forecast: Get ready for your work week — will the May Gray stick around? FOX 5’s Jason Handman has your local forecast.

COVID-19 on the rise: How San Diego fits in to a national trend of rising coronavirus cases, as officials encourage people to get their booster shots ahead of summer travel.

Padres keep winning: The hometown kid Joe Musgrove leads the way in another exciting Padres victory.

The cutest animal you’ve never heard of: A rare male golden takin calf born at the San Diego Zoo now has a name: Jin Tong, or “Golden Boy” in Mandarin Chinese. Takins are horned mammals related to sheep. The video is very, very cute.

