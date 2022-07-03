Click on the link for each show topic to learn more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, a massive illegal fireworks bust, your Fourth of July forecast and other news you need to know for the long weekend.

Fireworks cache seized: Authorities seized a staggering 500 pounds of illegal fireworks from a single residence in San Diego County Saturday, also making an arrest, according to officials. Deputies discovered the large fireworks cache in a garage and shed at a home in the rural Fallbrook area.

Get ready for the Fourth: From the Big Bay Boom to a historic show on Mission Bay that kicks off tonight, we have you covered on the best fireworks displays in town.

San Diego weather: Chances are, you’re spending plenty of the next two days outside. FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala has your local forecast, plus info on whether any clouds will impact your fireworks viewing experience.

New boating rules: Make sure you’re up to speed on new rules if you’re hitting the water in San Diego or elsewhere in California. Harbor Police will also be on the lookout for speeders, DUI drivers and any reckless activity on the waters.

