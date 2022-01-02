News Now: House fire rescue, 7-Eleven robbery spree and more top stories

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — Crews rescued a large family from a raging house fire this morning in the Rolando neighborhood of Mid-City. Officials say a resident reached through the security bars to grab a firefighter and plead for help.

Robbery spree: Three armed robberies in the South Bay early this morning may be tied to the same person, officials say. Video from the scene of each store they hit.

Plus: Your San Diego weather forecast, including a very chilly start to the day and how long to expect cold temperatures to continue. We’ll also look at an update on California’s drought and the coronavirus pandemic in San Diego, including long lines at local testing sites.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

