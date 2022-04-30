Click on the link for each topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of News Now, a crime update from overnight and other top stories for Saturday morning.

Park homicide: A man was found badly wounded at a City Heights park overnight and died soon after. There were reports of gunfire nearby, but no sign of the man’s killer. Now investigators need the public’s help — they’re asking anyone with tips to call San Diego police or San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Freeway ramps closed: If you’re shopping today or live in the Mission Valley area, be aware of four major ramp closures on SR-163, including the I-8 interchange. You’ll need to take an alternate exit, like Genesee Avenue, then turn around and head back south.

San Diego weather forecast: It’s set to be a beautiful day in San Diego. FOX 5’s Brad Wills has the latest on the weekend warm-up in our Saturday weather update.

Plus: A pelican hilariously delays a flight at the airport and San Diego represents at the 2022 NFL Draft.

We also have an update on the prescription drug take back day that gives you a chance to clear out your medicine cabinet. Locations are available throughout San Diego County, including in Oceanside and Chula Vsita.

