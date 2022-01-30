News Now: Here’s where people felt Sunday’s earthquake around SoCal

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

Editor’s note: Preliminary magnitudes reported by USGS often shift slightly over time. At the time of the newscast, the quake was listed at 4.0, but it was later modified to 4.1.

SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck in North County San Diego shortly before the show. We show you a map of where it was felt and read your comments from the affected communities.

Then, breaking news from overnight, including a deadly shooting in Imperial Beach and the boat that washed up in Ocean Beach with no sign of any passengers.

Plus: Is a four-day work week in your future? Breaking down a California congressman’s proposal. We’ll also cover the rowdy behavior that got dozens of people stranded on the Skyfari high above the San Diego Zoo.

These stories, your San Diego weather forecast and more are on FOX 5 News Now.

A map from USGS shows where shaking was felt Sunday, Jan. 30 when an earthquake struck in northern San Diego County. It was felt in other parts of Southern California, as well. (Photo: U.S. Geological Survey)

