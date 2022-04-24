Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we take a closer look at the confusion caused by a blackout downtown and then cover some of the day’s other top stories.

Gaslamp blackout: A blown transformer caused a lot of trouble in the Gaslamp Quarter, knocking out lights and closing streets just as the San Diego Padres’ sold-out game ended. Some people got stranded in parking garages or elevators, and the traffic trying to leave the game extended for hours.

Deadly crash, gunfire overnight: A driver died when they lost control and crashed on the northbound Interstate 805 ramp to state Route 94 overnight. While officers investigated, gunshots rang out nearby, prompting a search for the shooter.

San Diego weather: It’s going to be hot around the county tomorrow. Get your forecast with FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala before your work week begins.

Plus: The Padres finally defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in 10 games, the federal government offers help with student loans and more popular stories from this weekend.

