SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we share what we’ve learned so far about four separate shootings around San Diego overnight, then cover the weekend’s other top stories.

Six wounded in shootings: The gunfire was reported in four different neighborhoods between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Pacific Beach: Friends rushed three victims to the hospital after they were shot in an alleyway near Crown Point Park.

Mission Beach: Outside the Bahia Resort Hotel, someone in an SUV shot a man standing in the parking lot.

Otay Mesa: A caller told police their friend was shot on a street near Montgomery Middle School.

City Heights: A man showed up at a gas station off Orange Avenue and 43rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Police had no further details.

Also on today’s show: Your San Diego weather forecast with FOX 5’s Jason Handman, a look at the new artificial surf lagoon and resort slated for Oceanside and more top stories from the past week on our website and broadcasts.

