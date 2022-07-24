Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: At least five people were shot in separate incidents around San Diego overnight. All the information we’ve gathered from police, plus updates on other top stories this weekend.

Man killed in Linda Vista: Police found a family member trying to save a man who got shot in the back in Linda Vista early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The victim was found in a driveway off Ulric Street, near the corner of Burroughs Street.

Three shot outside party: A shooting left three men wounded outside a party at a San Diego home Saturday night, police said, and investigators are looking into whether there was a shootout.

Residents called about gunfire on Beech Street, just north of state Route 94 in the Ridgeview-Webster Area, around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Apartment complex shooting: A man was shot and wounded at a large apartment complex off El Cajon Boulevard around 2 a.m. As paramedics and officers tried to enter the building and figure out what was going on, a large group poured out of the building and into the street.

