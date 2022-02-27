Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On today’s FOX 5 News Now, we take a closer look at the rising cost of living in San Diego, breaking news from overnight and top stories from the past week.

Record gas prices: San Diego and California hit record-high average costs for a gallon of gas again on Sunday. We break down what’s driving that cost.

Surging energy costs: SDG&E bills are rising right alongside those high gas prices. We break down the reason for that cost, too, and hear from a local supervisor who wants the governor to step in.

The war in Ukraine: Updates on the situation in Kyiv, a potential meeting of diplomats between Russia and Ukraine, and Putin putting his nuclear capabilities on “high alert.”

Plus: A brawl at a Hillcrest nightclub, your San Diego weather forecast and more top stories.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.