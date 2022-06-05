Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — Deputies arrested a driver after he crashed into a Tesla and later a house in Encinitas early Sunday morning, officials said.

The driver hit the home on Santa Fe Drive, near Stratford Drive, around 2 a.m.

The collision did not severely damage the home, but it took out a fence and some landscaping, and hit a utility line that started leaking gas, an Encinitas Fire-Rescue battalion chief told OnScene TV. That crash came after the driver also hit a Tesla, whose owner waited to speak with authorities outside the home where the driver hit the gas line.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much time passed between the two collisions, but a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander confirmed they arrested the driver at the scene. The watch commander did not state his potential charges.

The battalion chief said no one was seriously hurt and the residents were able to remain in their home after the gas leak was resolved.

Also on this edition of FOX 5 News Now:

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon: Road closures all over San Diego today as runners participate in a half and full marathon.

San Diego weather: Get ready for your work week with the local forecast from FOX 5’s Jason Handman.

San Diego County Fair returns: We get you ready for the first full edition of the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar since the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.