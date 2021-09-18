News Now: Don’t miss these huge weekend events in San Diego

Click on the link for each story topic to learn more.

SAN DIEGO — Don’t miss out on these major attractions happening in San Diego, and learn how long this cooler weather will hang around with your local forecast. It’s a “So San Diego” weekend.

Plus: Top stories from the week, including the rescue of a pregnant Southern California woman from Afghanistan, the fight to protect giant trees at a California national park and more.

We’ll also share the latest information on an Escondido police shooting, the ongoing rail closure between Orange County and San Diego, and a surprised update on the Imperial Beach pier. And stick around as FOX 5 continues to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a look at the work of Ground Floor Murals.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.