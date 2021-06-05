News Now: Detectives lost, gun ban overturned and more top stories

SAN DIEGO — Friends recall the remarkable lives, on and off-duty, lived by the married detectives killed in a wrong-way crash Friday.

Plus, the 30-year-old gun ban just overturned in California, who won in the state’s vaccine lottery game, your forecast and more. The day’s top stories are on FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.