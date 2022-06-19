Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Breaking news from overnight, your San Diego weather forecast and other top stories from the past week.

Karaoke bar stabbing: A gathering at a popular Kearny Mesa karaoke bar turned violent early Sunday, with a man stabbing a 60-year-old to death in the parking lot, according to police. The stabbing happened just outside Hive, a large bar and restaurant with private karaoke rooms, on Convoy Street.

San Diego weather: Get ready for the work week ahead with your local forecast. FOX 5’s Jason Handman has everything you need to know.

Sidewalk vendor rules: A new city ordinance affects where — and how — people can sell food and trinkets in popular spots like Balboa Park the beach boardwalks. It takes effect this week.

Pickle ball, tennis players clash: The city of San Diego is asking for national help to resolve the battle between pickle ball and tennis, and where each sport should play.

Where “Top Gun” filmed in California: “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1980s military aviation flick, was shot largely in San Diego. Here’s where.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego's only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day's top headlines.

