Cruising ban lifted: This car club pastime was outlawed 30 years ago, but lowriders finally hit the streets in National City again last night. The United Lowrider Coalition has been meeting with police and the city for months, saying community relationships with their groups and officials have improved over the years. City leaders agreed it was time to give the tradition another chance.

Crashes overnight: A freeway pile-up was caught on video and a tactical rescue team had to pry a woman’s door open to get her to safety after a crash downtown.

San Diego weather: What’s in store for the weekend? FOX 5’s Brad Wills has your local weather forecast.

Plus: The “Foodieland” night market soon coming to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, bringing more than 120 food vendors with a wide variety of options. And a look at San Diego’s pothole problem: The mayor is proposing a new “Sexy Streets” initiative, with $40 million ready to hit the roads.

