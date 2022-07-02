Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we take a look at rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California, then cover your local weather forecast and other top stories.

CDC mask recommendations: The CDC now recommends wearing a mask indoors in over half of California’s counties, which are deemed “high” in the agency’s COVID-19 Community Level metric. San Diego’s not yet on the list, but local cases are rising too.

San Diego weather: Will the beautiful conditions continue for fireworks and barbecues? Get your local forecast with FOX 5’s Jason Handman.

Mission Bay fireworks Sunday: Did you know there’s a big show on the water already planned for tomorrow, July 3? More on the return of this historic display on Mission Bay.

San Diego Padres take on Los Angeles Dodgers on FOX 5: Can the Friars get back on the winning side of things today? They play L.A. on FOX 5 this afternoon. We’ll get you ready.

New beach warning signs: San Diego County officials are adding a new “warning” category to let beachgoers know about potential contamination in the water.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.