SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: a dangerous rescue lasts through the night, your San Diego weather forecast and more top stories from this week.

All-night cliff rescue: A man heard screaming for help from a cliffside at Torrey Pines was finally rescued after firefighters worked through the night to reach him, officials said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers they heard the man yelling from the cliffs below the Torrey Pines Gliderport around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, San Diego Fire Deputy Chief David Gerboth told OnScene TV.

San Diego weather: Get ready for another beautiful summer Sunday. Liberty Zabala has your local weather forecast, with a look at the heat you can expect around the county.

COVID-19 rising: Officials are warning of the two new omicron variants that are driving a rise in cases and hospitalizations across the state. They explain why testing doesn’t tell the whole story.

Plus: The fate of Friendship Park at the border, a new arena in Oceanside and the “haunted” lake right here in San Diego County.

