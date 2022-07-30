Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, a look at the monsoon shaking up San Diego’s typical summer forecast, plus other top stories from the past week.

San Diego weather: There’s a chance of some lightning and showers in San Diego this weekend, plus humid conditions you can count on. Get your local weather forecast with FOX 5’s Brad Wills.

Lotto winner: A winning ticket for the massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, lottery officials say. We put the massive winning sum into perspective with a fun San Diego twist.

New South Bay resort: Get a look at the huge new hotel and convention center complex that crews broke ground on earlier this week in Chula Vista.

Developers consider the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center the “cornerstone” of the Chula Vista Bayfront project, a complete reimagining of a mostly industrial stretch in the South Bay.

Your San Diego Padres: Five home runs in one game — and word that hometown hero Joe Musgrove might sign a major deal. It’s a good day to be a Friars fan.

