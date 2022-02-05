News Now: Callers report luxury car racing before Balboa Park crash

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol got reports of a luxury car racing before it flew off the freeway by the Laurel Street bridge in Balboa Park this morning, and police say a string of three robberies in San Diego appear to be connected to the same man. We have the stories you missed overnight.

Westfield UTC mall stabbing: An employee who tried to stop a disgruntled customer was stabbed at a San Diego GNC store Friday evening. The search is on for the attacker.

Your San Diego weather forecast: Santa Ana winds and very cold mornings have been on tap for San Diego this week. Will that trend continue or is warmer weather on the way? Get your forecast.

Plus: A proposed crackdown on California catalytic converter thieves and the retirement of the world’s most famous snowboarder, Carlsbad’s Shaun White.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

