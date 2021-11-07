News Now: Border reopening, odd overnight crashes and more top stories

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — Lines will be long when non-essential travel from Mexico resumes after 20 long months Monday. We have more on the vaccine requirement for travelers and the impact on San Diego communities.

Then: One driver was arrested after plowing into a CHP building overnight and another was nowhere to be found after a crash that left a passenger trapped.

Plus: Affordable condos in Carlsbad, your San Diego weather forecast, Canelo Álvarez’s huge boxing victory and more top stories of the week.

