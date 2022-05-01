Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of News Now, we review significant updates on a shooting from Saturday night and break down some of the day’s other top stories around San Diego.

Shelter Island shooting: A fight at one of the fire pits on Shelter Island led to a shootout that left three men wounded Saturday night, San Diego police said. It’s not yet clear what started the fight, but two people involved in a heated argument eventually pulled out guns and shot at each other, according to a San Diego Police Department news release.

Deadly bus brawl: Another passenger stepped in when a man and woman got in a fight on a city bus in East Village Saturday night, and the confrontation left a man dead, police said. Investigators said they are still trying to determine exactly what happened on the bus, but the passenger faces a murder charge.

San Diego weather: Get your local weather forecast with FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala.

Free rides on public transit: The San Diego Association of Governments announced customers under the age of 18 who use the bus, trolley, COASTER and SPRINTER will be able to ride for free starting Sunday.

