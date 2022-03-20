Click on the link for each show topic to see more coverage.

SAN DIEGO — On today’s FOX 5 News Now, we look at two notable crashes during the brief rainstorm overnight, then turn our attention to major stories of the week.

Amazon truck crash: The big rig jackknifed on Interstate 805 in the University City area, crashing onto its side and catching fire. The trailer opened and scattered packages across the wet freeway. The driver appeared to be OK.

San Diego weather: The rain will be gone almost as quickly as it came, with a big shift ahead in your San Diego weather forecast. FOX 5’s Victoria Johnson shares how temperatures could soon reach the 90s in parts of the county.

Freeway shooting arrest: Authorities took a man into custody who is suspected of shooting and killing a woman from a moving car on state Route 94 in the Spring Valley area earlier this month.

Safest city in San Diego County: We look at Poway’s low crime rates and how they compare to other parts of California.

New COVID variants: Hear from a San Diego doctor about the latest developments in the pandemic.

