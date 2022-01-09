News Now: 1 year later, loved ones still searching for Maya Millete

Click on the link for each show topic to see more

SAN DIEGO — One year to the day after Maya Millete was reported missing, we examine the case, from her husband’s murder charge to the plea from her family for the public to help.

Then we cover breaking news from overnight: How police say one man escaped as another was arrested following a pursuit through the city. And details on a tragic crash near Torrey Pines that left a man dead overnight.

Plus: The Republic Services trash collectors’ strike drags on, but we have a positive update from Chula Vista’s mayor. That story, your San Diego weather forecast and more news updates are coming up next.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.