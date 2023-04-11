FOX 5’s Best Wineries

The Wine Bar

Focused on successfully pairing contemporary California regional cuisine, with a hip, vibrant, sophisticated setting, to create a cutting-edge dining experience.

When Partners JC Clow, William Lewis and Chef Yvon Goetz set out to deliver a culinary experience straight from wine county, little did they know that they would also earn the title of “Restaurateurs of the Year” for their achievements and have their restaurants in Newport Beach and Tustin earn the title of “Restaurant of the Year” multiple times!