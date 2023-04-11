FOX 5’s Best Wineries

Village Vino
- Tasting fee: $45
- Phone: 800-555-3333
- Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
- info@email.com
Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world.
Kilowatt Brewing
- Tasting fee: $45
- Phone: 800-555-3333
- Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
- info@email.com
Polite Provisions
- Tasting fee: $45
- Phone: 800-555-3333
- Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
- info@email.com
Kilowatt Brewing
- Tasting fee: $45
- Phone: 800-555-3333
- Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
- info@email.com
Village Vino
- Tasting fee: $45
- Phone: 800-555-3333
- Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
- info@email.com
Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world.
Vine Village
Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world. Our goal is an accessible inventory reflecting a balance of old
favorites, esoteric hard to find producers, and varietals reflecting tradition and typicity.
The Wine Bar
Focused on successfully pairing contemporary California regional cuisine, with a hip, vibrant, sophisticated setting, to create a cutting-edge dining experience.
When Partners JC Clow, William Lewis and Chef Yvon Goetz set out to deliver a culinary experience straight from wine county, little did they know that they would also earn the title of “Restaurateurs of the Year” for their achievements and have their restaurants in Newport Beach and Tustin earn the title of “Restaurant of the Year” multiple times!
Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world. Our goal is an accessible inventory reflecting a balance of old
favorites, esoteric hard to find producers, and varietals reflecting tradition and typicity.