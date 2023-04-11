FOX 5’s Best Wineries

Village Vino

Looking to grab a glass of wine this weekend? Might as well head to one of the top-reviewed wineries in your neck of the woods.

  • Tasting fee: $45
  • Phone: 800-555-3333
  • Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
  • info@email.com
Visit

Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world.

Kilowatt Brewing

Looking to grab a beer this weekend? Might as well head to one of the top-reviewed breweries in your neighborhood.

  • Tasting fee: $45
  • Phone: 800-555-3333
  • Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
  • info@email.com
Visit

Polite Provisions

Though it is now one of the most popular cocktails, the original Moscow mule was created in 1941 at the Chatham Hotel in New York City.

  • Tasting fee: $45
  • Phone: 800-555-3333
  • Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
  • info@email.com
Visit

Kilowatt Brewing

Looking to grab a beer this weekend? Might as well head to one of the top-reviewed breweries in your neighborhood.

  • Tasting fee: $45
  • Phone: 800-555-3333
  • Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
  • info@email.com
Visit

Village Vino

Looking to grab a glass of wine this weekend? Might as well head to one of the top-reviewed wineries in your neck of the woods.

  • Tasting fee: $45
  • Phone: 800-555-3333
  • Hours: 11am-5pm Tuesday-Sunday
  • info@email.com
Visit

Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world.

Vine Village

Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world. Our goal is an accessible inventory reflecting a balance of old
favorites, esoteric hard to find producers, and varietals reflecting tradition and typicity.

Visit Website

Phone # 800 -555 – 3333
info@email.com
5555 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116

The Wine Bar

Focused on successfully pairing contemporary California regional cuisine, with a hip, vibrant, sophisticated setting, to create a cutting-edge dining experience.

When Partners JC Clow, William Lewis and Chef Yvon Goetz set out to deliver a culinary experience straight from wine county, little did they know that they would also earn the title of “Restaurateurs of the Year” for their achievements and have their restaurants in Newport Beach and Tustin earn the title of “Restaurant of the Year” multiple times!

Visit Website

Phone # 800 -555 – 3333
info@email.com
5555 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116

Our specialty is small family owned and operated wineries from around the world. Our goal is an accessible inventory reflecting a balance of old
favorites, esoteric hard to find producers, and varietals reflecting tradition and typicity.

Visit Website

Phone # 800 -555 – 3333
info@email.com
5555 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116

 