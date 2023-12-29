The L.A. Rams can clinch a playoff berth this weekend if they can beat the New York Giants on the road, and they get some help. Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and NFL Analyst and Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton examine how the Rams turned around a 3-6 start to get into playoff position. In addition, Lofton – a voter on the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee, discusses two of the 15 finalists for the class of 2024, and how the voting process works.
Rams Improbably Turnaround and Hall of Fame Finalists
by: Troy Hirsch
Posted:
Updated: