The L.A. Rams can clinch a playoff berth this weekend if they can beat the New York Giants on the road, and they get some help. Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and NFL Analyst and Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton examine how the Rams turned around a 3-6 start to get into playoff position. In addition, Lofton – a voter on the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee, discusses two of the 15 finalists for the class of 2024, and how the voting process works.

