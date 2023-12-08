Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton discuss how the L.A. Rams went from irrelevant to playoff position in just three weeks, and the tall task ahead against the Baltimore Ravens; plus, the challenge facing the L.A. Chargers this week as they try to stay in the playoff hunt when they host Denver; and NFL teams face a quarterback challenge: keeping their first-teamers healthy and finding a back-up who can keep the offense moving if, and when, the starter gets hurt.

