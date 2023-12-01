Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton discuss the biggest game of the week as the San Francisco 49ers get set to travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in a re-match of last year’s NFC Championship game. Lofton explains who has the edge and what will decide the outcome. Lofton, who is a member of the Hall of Fame voting committee and who coached with the Chargers when Antonio Gates started his NFL career in San Diego, also explains his criteria for getting into the Hall of Fame and why Gates should get in, in his first year of eligibility.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction