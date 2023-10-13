Fox 5 San Diego has a doubleheader of NFL action on October 15th with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers taking on the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams looking to get back into the win column against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and NFL Hall of Famer James Lofton provide a preview of both games. They also look at the key points for the L.A. Chargers Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys and the impact made by former Chargers head coach Don Coryell who recently went into the Hall of Fame.