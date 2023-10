The Chargers, Cowboys and Rams all face important games this week in the NFL. Chargers coach Brandon Staley needs a win to possibly save his job, the Cowboys need a win to keep momentum, and the Rams need to win to keep their pattern intact. Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton provide the key details of Week 8 in the NFL – not to mention the most important brothers in the league.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction