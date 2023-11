The L.A. Chargers travel to New York to play the Jets, a team James Lofton refers to as “bullies.” Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and Lofton discuss the Chargers strengths heading into this Monday night match-up and also look at the big game of the weekend between the Cowboys and Eagles, why the Raiders failed with Josh McDaniels as head coach and why you need to keep an eye on the Cincinnati Bengals in this week’s Football Weekend preview.

