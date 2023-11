As the Chargers prepare for their trip to Green Bay to play the Packers, Hall of Fame receiver – and former Packer – James Lofton talks with Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch about what the Chargers must do to bounce back from their loss to fellow NFC North Division opponent Detroit. They also look at the impact made by San Diegans Chris Olave and Kevin O’Connell on their respective teams.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction