The L.A. Chargers face a stern test against the Lions in Detroit this Sunday. Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch and Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton discuss what the Chargers must do to knock off the Lions who roll in as the first-place team in the NFC North Division. They also discuss battle of first-place teams between the 49ers and Jaguars, plus mid-season awards and the team that has both the first-half MVP and defensive player of the year.

