Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton provides the motivational message Chargers’ Interim Head Coach Giff Smith needs to give to his team as they get set to play the Buffalo Bills. Plus, Lofton and Fox 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch explain how the Detroit Lions can clinch their first NFC North title in 30 years and examine a potential Super Bowl preview as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Miami.

