Hunger Action Day: Feeding San Diego to serve 1,000 people at food giveaway

SAN DIEGO — A local hunger-relief organization is hosting a large scale food distribution event at North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre Friday.

September 17 is Hunger Action Day and Feeding San Diego is providing 1,000 people in Chula Vista with food as part of their large-scale food distribution event. It is taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2050 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake talked with organizers as they got ready for families to begin arriving Friday morning.

Volunteers will also be busy at the organization’s facility from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. at 9477 Waples St. Ste. 100.