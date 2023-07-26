SAN DIEGO — The world’s largest breed of rodents — the capybara — has brought life to four new pups at the San Diego Zoo.

Born to second-time mother Rosalina and first-time father Bowie on Sunday, these youngsters are related to guinea pigs, hamsters and mice.

Zoo officials say they are already nursing and following their mom because they are precocial, meaning they are more mature and mobile at birth.

The scientific name of this breed is Hydrochoerus, which zoo officials say means “water hog.”

The world’s largest rodents are found in Central and South America. In these continents, they can be found roaming in swampy, grassy regions bordering rivers, ponds, streams and lakes.

According to the zoo, the capybara is not currently classified as an endangered species. However, wildlife experts say the breed is threatened by deforestation, habitat destruction and illegal poaching.

For those who want to get a look at these new capybara pups, they can be found at the San Diego Zoo’s Elephant Odyssey area, alongside the Baird’s tapir.