EL CAJON, Calif. — Get ready to jump and play at the world’s biggest bounce park coming to town this week.

Tuesday morning, FOX 5’s Heather Lake got a sneak peak of the new attraction set to open in East County.

FunBox — 20,000 square feet of bouncy fun — will open to the public Friday at Parkway Plaza in El Cajon. It’s open to all ages — yes, including adults.

At 500 square feet, a separate, smaller “toddler tent” is an area designated just for little ones. Toddlers are welcome in the main area, but must be accompanied by adults.

In addition to a 23-foot slide, the bounce park has several themed areas like a “mountain challenge,” “battle beam,” “gumball gallop,” “ninja wall” and even a “chill zone.”

Sessions are 90 minutes long. Socks are required for entry, and can be purchased on site.

During its grand opening weekend — Friday til Tuesday — FunBox will offer half-off pricing at $9. After that, admission will be $18 during the week and $22 on weekends (Friday night through Sunday night).

Tickets are available for purchase on the FunBox website.

Heather Lake contributed to this report.