SAN DIEGO – It’s been two long years since the inaugural Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival rocked downtown San Diego, but it’s back in full force this year with some of music’s most recognizable names.

Gwen Stefani, Kings of Leon and the Zac Brown Band are among the initial crop of performers slated to perform at the festival held Nov. 18-20. Tickets for the festival go on sale in early April with the next wave of performers slated to be announced in May, organizers said in a release Friday.

Festival co-founder and CEO Paul Thornton said the goal for this year’s lineup was to focus on emerging artists and artists with new music, but “to also take a significant step forward with bigger headline talent.”

“After the 2019 success we have had so many great artists wanting to play on this year’s lineup, it has been an internal battle with our programming team as to which artists we booked to fill the available stage slots,” Thornton was quoted as saying. “We also wanted a great mix of artists across the time slots, so that not all the bigger names were just playing at the same later times. We really appreciate the artists that have worked with us to make that possible.”

Other confirmed performers include: rapper G-Eazy, Big Boi, singer and bass guitarist Thundercat, Fitz and the Tantrums, Young the Giant, Lauren Daigle, Swae Lee, Quinn XCII, Earthgang, SOJA and Noah Cyrus. See the full list of scheduled artists here.

Organizers say the three-day festival, which will set up along the Port of San Diego, will support a number of area charity groups, such as Outdoor Outreach, The Tony Hawk Foundation and the Rob Machado Foundation. Hawk, Machado and Padres great Trevor Hoffman also will serve as festival ambassadors.

“Downtown is thrilled to see the return of the Wonderfront festival and the cultural vibrancy it brings to our city,” Downtown San Diego Partnership president and CEO Betsy Brennan said. “It’s hard to think of a more quintessential San Diego event than this combination of music and arts at the intersection of our urban neighborhoods and the San Diego Bay.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to get outside and enjoy being together again.”

More information including how to buy tickets is available online here.